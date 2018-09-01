Capital Southwest (CSWC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. National Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.82%. sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 114.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

