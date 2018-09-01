Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 661 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 324,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 261,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $398.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

