CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

