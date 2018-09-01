Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Indodax, Bitbns and Upbit. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $51.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00068760 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.47 or 0.03097739 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Indodax, DragonEX, Cryptopia, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitbns, Binance, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Exmo, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Cryptomate and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

