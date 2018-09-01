Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital set a $187.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $200.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

