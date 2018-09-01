Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,059 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,894,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 262,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

CCL stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

