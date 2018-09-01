CarTaxi Token Market Capitalization Reaches $120,507.00 (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. CarTaxi Token has a market capitalization of $120,507.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CarTaxi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CarTaxi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00309681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00159047 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036364 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io.

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CarTaxi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CarTaxi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.