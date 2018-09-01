Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celldex Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0578337333154 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Celldex Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. 726,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,624. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,159.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

