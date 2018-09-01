Centamin (CEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.35

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.35 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.95 ($1.32), with a volume of 5188905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.65 ($1.36).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181 ($2.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

In other news, insider Gordon Edward Haslam purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($37,732.20). Also, insider Andrew Pardey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £61,500 ($79,334.37).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

