Centaure Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (CEN)

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Centaure token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Centaure has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,785.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaure has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00315263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00158952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Centaure Token Profile

Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaure is medium.com/@centauretoken. Centaure’s official website is centaure.io.

Buying and Selling Centaure

Centaure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaure using one of the exchanges listed above.

