Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.16.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

