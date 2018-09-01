Century Communities Inc (CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $597.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.55 million and the lowest is $567.00 million. Century Communities reported sales of $379.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $531.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $29.25 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $882.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8,812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Century Communities by 36.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 103.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

