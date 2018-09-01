CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $3.32 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 113,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,707 shares of company stock worth $12,675,748 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

