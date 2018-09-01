Chainlink 1-Day Volume Reaches $576,490.00 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004581 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, OKEx and Gate.io. Chainlink has a market cap of $115.10 million and approximately $576,490.00 worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00316540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00158337 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036444 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

