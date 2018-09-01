Champions Oncology (CSBR) versus Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Head to Head Survey

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: ADVM) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -7.44% -531.69% -21.43% Adverum Biotechnologies -3,957.63% -30.61% -28.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million 4.81 -$1.47 million ($0.14) -63.00 Adverum Biotechnologies $1.85 million 257.54 -$56.14 million ($1.29) -5.89

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Champions Oncology and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Champions Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets, as well as includes AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-Linked Retinoschisis. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

