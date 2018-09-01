Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (BURG) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Financial Contrast

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (NASDAQ: RRGB) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock -15.34% -35.65% -12.83% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1.01% 7.20% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 6 4 0 2.40

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock $41.43 million 0.23 -$6.79 million ($1.78) -1.46 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.39 $30.01 million $2.49 16.59

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock. Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

