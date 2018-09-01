Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $772,000 in GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in GrubHub by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 264.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho set a $115.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $127,287.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $91,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $270,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,467.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,159 shares of company stock worth $10,801,317 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRUB stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

