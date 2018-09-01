CHF Solutions (CHFS) Now Covered by Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for CHF Solutions’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

CHFS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a negative net margin of 471.94%. equities analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CHF Solutions news, CEO John L. Erb acquired 23,584 shares of CHF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $49,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in CHF Solutions by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 180,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 128,008 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.