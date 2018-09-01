Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 15,415 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Kronos Worldwide worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 329,784 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,460,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,167 shares during the period. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KRO. ValuEngine lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.44.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $471.80 million during the quarter. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 40.78%. equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

