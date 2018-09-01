Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAY opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

In other news, insider Brian T. Nicholson acquired 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $211,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,049.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

