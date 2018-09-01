Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $119.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

