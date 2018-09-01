Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 20,062 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46,069.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,525.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $309,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,769 shares of company stock valued at $34,546,385 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.