Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,824,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI opened at $53.40 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Knight Equity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other news, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $50,491,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

