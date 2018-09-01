China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Raises Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.1631 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01.

China Mobile has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. China Mobile has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Mobile to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $47.99 on Friday. China Mobile has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

