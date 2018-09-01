CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 691 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

