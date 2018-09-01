CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 268.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $87.53 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

