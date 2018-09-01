CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $158.61 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

