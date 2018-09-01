CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,897 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6,041.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth about $186,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

AMTD stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Desilva purchased 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

