Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cidara Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4461839138859 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:CDTX remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 110,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,244. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.47). sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

