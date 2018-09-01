Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $95,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $44.46 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

