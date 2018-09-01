Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 355,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,688,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,432,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 153,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $27.18 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $165.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $60,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

