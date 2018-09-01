Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lowered by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after buying an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,933.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,084,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after buying an additional 912,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $56,677,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

