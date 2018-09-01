Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) to announce $407.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.70 million. Civitas Solutions reported sales of $380.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civitas Solutions.

CIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civitas Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $33,031.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $43,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,887.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,346 shares of company stock worth $391,708 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIVI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 54,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Civitas Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

