Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.44 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) to announce $407.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.70 million. Civitas Solutions reported sales of $380.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civitas Solutions.

CIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civitas Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $33,031.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $43,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,887.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,346 shares of company stock worth $391,708 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIVI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 54,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Civitas Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civitas Solutions (CIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply