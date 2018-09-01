ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,316,000 after acquiring an additional 260,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,200,000 after acquiring an additional 685,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,802,000 after acquiring an additional 69,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

