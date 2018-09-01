ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 169,342 Timken Co (TKR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 21.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $2,177,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 46.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 385,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Timken from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Timken stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

