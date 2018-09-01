ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in YY Inc (YY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,102 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YY were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of YY by 55.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 93,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in YY in the second quarter valued at $1,364,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 25.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in YY by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 290.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Shares of YY opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that YY Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

