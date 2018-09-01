ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SkyWest worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, COO Terry Vais sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $494,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,319,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock worth $6,468,863. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

