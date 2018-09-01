Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Headlines about Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clear Channel Outdoor earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7158949454788 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of CCO stock remained flat at $$4.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,647. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.51 million. analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company, which engages in the provision of advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays. It operates its business through the Americas and International Outdoor segment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.