CME Group Inc (CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2018

Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.32. CME Group posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

CME Group stock opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $410,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $2,428,194. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in CME Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

