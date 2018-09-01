Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COKE. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

COKE opened at $169.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.18. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after buying an additional 61,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 822.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 166.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 49.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

