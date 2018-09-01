CoinFi (COFI) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. CoinFi has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $25,907.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00303290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00160230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000250 BTC.

AurumCoin (AU) traded 5,749.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.33 or 0.25300000 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011198 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,248,535 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

