Colefax Group Plc (CFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CFX opened at GBX 535 ($6.90) on Friday. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.50 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.07).

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group (LON:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 38.10 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.90 ($0.41) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Colefax Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colefax Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.