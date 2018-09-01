Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) EVP David C. Lawson Sells 1,813 Shares

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 196,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 661,781 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4,223.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 364,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 356,369 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,032,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,223,000 after buying an additional 344,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,382,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,957,000 after buying an additional 164,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

