Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 1,359,898 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359,898 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 1.50% of Eldorado Gold worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 479.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 165.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 512,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 334.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 856,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 659,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

