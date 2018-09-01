Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $13.40 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,818 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $148.34 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $220.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

