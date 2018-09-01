Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth $182,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP opened at $17.03 on Friday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5833 per share. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

