Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $240,000 in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 124.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price target on the stock. Howard Weil reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.15%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.