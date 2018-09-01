Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 22,394 Xerox Corp (XRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 265,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,861.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

XRX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

