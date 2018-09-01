Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 151,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDC opened at $14.04 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rowan Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

In other news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

