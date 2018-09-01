Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $550,000 in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prestige Brands by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $253.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

